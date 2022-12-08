Jeff Ruby now has a street named after him in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A street in Cincinnati is now named after Jeff Ruby.

The corner of 5th and Vine is now known as Jeff Ruby Way. A dedication ceremony took place on Thursday. Ruby accepted the honor with a signature cigar in hand, thanking Cincinnatians for making him and his restaurants a part of their lives.

"Everything I have, you gave to me," Ruby said.

The street was named after the restaurateur in "honor and recognition of his contributions and dedication to the city of Cincinnati through decades of influence on Greater Cincinnati's restaurant scene and his philanthropic efforts," the city said in a press release.

Ruby came to Cincinnati in the early 1970s, creating concepts for event and dining spaces like the Den of Little Foxes and Lucy's in the Sky.

The Precinct opened in 1981, Ruby's first steakhouse. He has since opened several others in Cincinnati, including the namesake restaurant that recently relocated to the new Foundry development across from Fountain Square. Ruby has also expanded regionally to open steakhouses in Lexington, Louisville and Nashville.

Ruby's restaurants have been recognized over the years by top food publications all across the country. Celebrities often stop in to dine, which Ruby will always snap a photo of and post it to his social media.

He was honored by Councilmember Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney, along with special guests Cris Collinsworth, Buddy LaRosa, Marty Brennaman, Bootsy Collins, and others.

Congratulations @TheRealJeffRuby for being honored with ur street named after u this morning!🏆 About time u have done a lot to draw ppl to our Queen City. Thx u for believing in me & supporting a lot of kids from the burbs & the hood. Bootsy baby!!!🤩🏆🫡 pic.twitter.com/jFIkiK9oT9 — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) December 8, 2022