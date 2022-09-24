Footlighters celebrates 60 years, preps for season opener 'Pippin!'

NEWPORT, Ky. — A local theatre company is celebrating 60 years of making audiences laugh, cry and sing.

"I'm just a sucker for musical theater," music director Alan Masters said.

Anyone who has driven by Footlighters in Newport has likely admired its beautiful facade. Originally, the former church housed a Methodist congregation. Now, it's a haven for the arts as Footlighters prepares for its 2022-23 season opener, "Pippin!"

"It's the story of a young man who's searching for significance in his life," Masters said. "He doesn't just want to be an ordinary person. He wants to find what's going to make him special."

Gabe Schenker once performed in "Pippin!" as an ensemble member, but he'll take on the namesake role this time around. After a hiatus from theatre to follow his passion for soccer, Schenker knew it was going to be a tough road to get back in shape for the stage.

"Just practicing standing and singing isn't going to be enough," Schenker said. "So, I started singing them while walking on the treadmill."

Schenker and Masters make a great team for this production, mostly because of their familiarity.

"Gabe was one of the people I accompanied," Masters said. "It was kind of a surprise when he came in for auditions. We realized we know each other."

Along with learning lines and conditioning his voice, Schenker had to bring something special to the table — juggling.

"The script calls for a lot of magic acts, so we have an illusionist on our staff who has helped us learn how to be magicians in just a couple of months," Schenker said.

Schenker said the ensemble has put in 10 to 25 hours a week preparing to wow the audience. So they're hoping you catch a show.

Footlighters' production of "Pippin!" runs through Oct. 9. Tickets are on sale now and cost $25. There are special discounts for students and large groups.