Cincinnati's Lea and Drew Lachey hoping musical 'Label:Less' will eventually be on Broadway

CINCINNATI — Off Red Bank Road in Cincinnati is Lachey Arts, a studio created by former 98 Degrees band member Drew Lachey and his wife, choreographer Lea Lachey.

And months after showcasing their musical "Label:Less" at the American Sign Museum, the Lacheys are in the studio, tweaking their production before it moves to the Playhouse in the Park.

"I think after the first time we put it up we knew it was special," said Drew Lachey. "If you can do a 90-minute show and have people in tears and laughing and dancing and literally every emotion you could have, that's something special."

The show germinated from a workshop Drew and Lea held at their studio. It turned into a song and dance show that tries to shed labels from a society primed to place them.

Five years later, "Label:Less" is set to premiere at the Playhouse for a short run, then it's off to Nashville and then Columbus.

"We're in talks for a 20-city tour," Lea Lachey said. "And we have a production company in Los Angeles that is interested to come along for that journey and do a documentary about it. This is happening."

"Label:Less," Lea Lachey said, has traction and the Lacheys believe eventually it will be on Broadway.

"I know it is," Lea Lachey said. "I feel it."

An album is scheduled to be created and more cities are signing on.

For two kids from Cincinnati (College Hill for Drew and Westwood for Lea), it's a dream that feels like it will come true.

"For us to launch this out of Cincinnati is very meaningful," Drew Lachey said. "And also, these stories were born here. They're true stories from people that a lot of them grew up here, went to school here."

Lea Lachey said she's beyond proud of the project.

"I think it's amazing to create beautiful art, things that I'm passionate about and then also create a show that really says something and hopefully changes the world," Lea Lachey said.

"Label:Less" is at the Playhouse in the Park July 8-16. Tickets are available at labellessmusical.com.