'Label:Less,' brainchild of Lea and Nick Lachey, tackles discrimination and uncomfortable conversations

CINCINNATI — A special set of performances are taking place this week only in an unexpected location. Inside the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, a crowd watches "Label:Less," a production and brainchild of former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey and his wife, Lea.

"This is special," Lea Lachey said.

The idea for the musical came from a simple question the couple had during one of their classes at Lachey Arts. They asked students about how they had experienced discrimination. The answers rocked them. After that, Lea Lachey said they decided to "turn this into art."

And so their passion project began.

"It's so exciting to see where it's come from, where it's gone and where it's going next," said Sarah Reynolds, a performer who was in the class from which Drew and Lea drew inspiration.

"Label:Less" tackles discrimination of all kinds. Performer Arjun Sheth hasn't experienced classism in his own life, but in performing a piece about it has learned so much.

"My sense is that people are going to be thinking about this show long after it's over," Sheth said.

Sheth said he hopes the show will "continue to perpetuate change."

"We've had people coming up to us saying this changed our lives," said Lea Lachey who wrote, choreographed and directs the show. "It's starting conversations and ones that aren't very comfortable to be had."

The song, dance and spoken word performance continues through Sunday. Brave Berlin, the company behind "Blink," created visuals and there is no stage.

"Here, the performers are moving amongst you," Drew Lachey said. "You see them right next to you. You hear them speaking right next to you."

The Lacheys said they believe this show has the ability to create change and go beyond Cincinnati. They are hoping to take it on the road and to Broadway. They are shooting footage they hope will become a docuseries.

"It really has been one of the most meaningful journeys in my life," Drew Lachey said. "I don't want it to end."

Visit LacheyArts.com for show times and tickets.

