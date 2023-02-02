Beyoncé world tour: She's not stopping in Cincinnati, but you'll have plenty of chances to see her

CINCINNATI — It's so crazy right now because most incredibly, ya girl, B, is not coming to the Tri-State on her first world tour in four years.

Beyoncé announced dates for the 2023 "Renaissance" world tour earlier this week. It starts in May in Stockholm, Sweden and ends in late September in New Orleans.

The closest the Queen B is coming to the Queen City is Louisville on July 17.

All you single ladies out there, don't worry. Beyoncé will only be a short drive away at many of her North America shows including Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis. Those who want to take a little bit of a longer drive could catch her in Toronto and Kansas City.

Click here for a full list of shows.

Tickets are being sold in different groups by city. And you can register for the presale if you are a BeyHive member, a Citi card holder, a Verizon customer or a Verified Fan with Ticketmaster.

"Renaissance" is Beyoncé's latest album. Released on July 29, it went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Beyoncé returned to the stage last month, playing a show in Dubai for the opening of a resort. However, she reportedly did not perform any songs from "Renaissance."

Fans are hoping Beyonce may give a preview of her upcoming tour at the Grammys later this month. She is nominated for nine awards.

It's disappointing that the superstar isn't stopping in Cincinnati. In recent years the live music scene has exploded. Garth Brooks recently played two shows at Paycor Stadium and superstar Taylor Swift will perform two shows in June and July.

Editor's note: Scripps News contributed to some of the reporting in this article.

