Get ready to grab your tickets! Disney's 'Bluey' bringing two-night live show to Aronoff Center

CINCINNATI — Loved by both children and their parents, Disney's "Bluey" is bringing its live show to the Aronoff Center.

"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" will be at the center's Procter & Gamble Hall for only two shows on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Tickets for the two Aronoff Center shows — which go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. — range in price, and there's also a VIP package available that includes a meet-and-greet with Bluey herself.

"Bluey" follows the 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog who turns her everyday life into adventures while bringing along her family and friends.

The live show will have fans see the beloved Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chili like "they've never seen them before." This is the first U.S. live theater production for the Australian hit show, which features puppetry, live actors and is based on an original new story written by "Bluey" creator Jon Brumm.

"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "We know how much love there is out there for 'Bluey' and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America."

"Bluey" first premiered in October 2018 in Australia and quickly captured the hearts of the world, and it's now available to watch on Disney Junior, the Disney Channel and Disney+.

The award-winning show has been the No. 1 most watch TV series with kids aged 2 to 6 since March 2021.

