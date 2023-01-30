Luke Bryan coming to Cincinnati on 'Country On Tour'

CINCINNATI — Luke Bryan can crash our party any time!

The country music star is coming to Cincinnati Thursday, Aug. 17 on his 36-city "Country On Tour." Bryan will be at Riverbend with special guests Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

"Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans," Bryan said in a release. "Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

The tour, named after Bryan's No. 1 single "Country On," also includes stops in Nashville, Indianapolis and Evansville.

Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Presale for fan club members starts Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. For presale details, click here. Citi card members will also have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Bryan has won more than 50 major music awards, including the Academy of Country Music's Entertainer of the Year and Country Radio Broadcasters' Artist Humanitarian Award. He is also a judge on "American Idol" alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

READ MORE

Billy Idol coming to PNC Pavilion on North American tour

Ticketmaster crashes as Taylor Swift fans try to get Cincinnati concert tickets

Adam Sandler is bringing comedy tour to the Queen City