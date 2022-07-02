CINCINNATI — We love our beer and sports team in Cincinnati and this summer TQL Stadium will be celebrating both by hosting Cincy Beerfest in August.

Taking place Saturday, Aug. 20, Cincy Beerfest will "celebrate Cincinnati's brewing history and soccer in the Queen City," per a press release.

The day will have two different sessions — 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — where attendees can sample more than 150 local craft beers, wines and cocktails at TQL Stadium.

"We're excited to bring a soccer-themed beer festival to FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium," said Matt King, co-founder of Cincy Beerfest. "We're inviting all of the local breweries, distilleries and wineries to participate in this great event at this brilliant venue. There will be local music, local breweries and distilleries and food. Gary the Lion will be in attendance, and FC Cincinnati game highlights will be shown on the big screens. Of course, our famous Silent Disco and Karaoke stages will be there as well."

The event will benefit the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation, which promotes music education in under-served communities throughout the Tri-State, as well as the historical plaques around Cincinnati honoring the city's music greats.

Those that hold FC Cincinnati season tickets and supporter group members will have an exclusive presale to the event beginning Friday, July 1. The general public can purchase tickets beginning July 5 here.

"We are excited to partner with the Cincy Beerfest to bring such a fun and unique experience to TQL Stadium," said Allison Linkhart, director of private event sales at FC Cincinnati. "Events like this are a glimpse into all the possibilities that exist within TQL Stadium, and we look forward to hosting more in the future."

RELATED

Cincy Beerfest returns to Duke Energy Center

Beer fasting for a good cause: Tri-State man gives up food for all-beer diet this Lent

The Who rock out to thousands, honor 1979 tragedy during concert at TQL Stadium