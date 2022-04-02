Watch
Cincy Beerfest returns to Duke Energy Center

Cincy Beerfest is back! Doors open at noon on Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 02, 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincy Beerfest is back at the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend.

The event was previously scheduled for February but was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“It’s great just being able to be back in the convention center and seeing all of our friends,” said co-founder Matt King. “Everybody seems to be happy to be back.”

Doors open at noon on Saturday. Tickets purchased Saturday start at $60 and include 25 beer sample tickets. There are also food trucks and activities like a silent disco dance floor. The event is 21+.

More than 120 breweries have set up stations inside the convention center and there are more than 300 beer samples for guests to try.

The event supports Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation, which is dedicated to helping music programs in underfunded schools.

