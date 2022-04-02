Beer fasting for a good cause: Tri-State man gives up food for all-beer diet this Lent

CINCINNATI — Some give up soda. Others stay off social media. But one Tri-State man decided to go a few steps further this Lent, giving up food for a liquid diet — of only beer.

Del Hall has made the liquid diet an annual tradition for four years. He says his 46-day food fast is all about renewal.

“It’s a way to get back into a healthy mindset, to look at food in a healthy way,” Hall said. “I decided I’m going to turn this into a beer diet to show people that you can use beer in a healthy way and not vilify it as this evil alcohol.”

He’s 31 days into the "diet." Hall has lost 25 pounds.

Tim Luken, a Cincy Winter BeerFest attendee, said Hall’s dedication to his ‘craft’ beer is impressive.

“That’s nuts. I couldn’t even do that when I was in college," Luken said. "That’s absolutely crazy. I need a break here and there."

It begs the question. Does Hall ever over-indulge?

“We’re in for the artistry," Hall said. "The love and passion of beer, (I'm) not into it just to get drunk."

Admittedly, Hall said drinking the same beer can get a bit boring. He likes to mix up what’s in the cup.

“Sweet? I’ll drink a milk stout, or pastry stout," Hall said. "If I want something fruity, I’ll drink one with raspberries in it. There’s so many things that can fill your cravings when you’re hungry."

It’s not just beer, though. Hall said he hydrates with water, and takes a multi-vitamin every day. Doctor’s orders.

How does the medical community take to this kind of diet? Dr. Steve Feagins, Chief Clinical Officer of Mercy Health Cincinnati, said a “beer diet” isn’t recommended.

“There are famously liquid diets of all types. You don’t see any books about the beer diet. It’s not sustainable. Thankfully this is a Lent thing. Not a forever thing. Certainly not going to become a best seller book.”

Feagins said it’s important for folks to be aware of alcohol-use disorder — 14 drinks a week for men, and 7 drinks a week for women, he says, is the difference between moderate drinking, and too much.

Back at BeerFest, the self-proclaimed “Ohio Beer Fasting Man” said his diet is also raising money for charity. This year, he’s raising funds for the Ken Anderson Alliance, an organization that helps people with physical disabilities. Hall said it hits close to home.

“I have a 15-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy," Hall said. "Even though she’s a juvenile now, she’ll be an adult with a disability. The Ken Anderson Alliance is an amazing foundation that supports adults with disabilities. I feel like someday my daughter will want to use these services that Ken Anderson provides."

So far, they’ve raised $5,000 for the cause.

The big finale for Hall will be a brewery walk on April 24 at noon. Many local breweries will take part. He’s hoping the event will help raise $25,000 for the Ken Anderson Alliance.

READ MORE

Here's where to find a fish fry near you

Chef provides 'fuel' for some Bengals players leading into the AFC title game