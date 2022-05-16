Watch
The Who rock out to thousands, honor 1979 tragedy during concert at TQL Stadium

The setlist contained 20 songs
Posted at 11:36 PM, May 15, 2022
CINCINNATI — The Who hit the stage at TQL Stadium Sunday night for the band's first show in Cincinnati since 1979.

The stands of TQL were filled with singing fans instead of its normal soccer cheers as the stadium hosted its first concert Sunday. The show was also a first-time for The Who as well.

The Who hasn't returned to Cincinnati since it's 1979 concert at Riverfront Coliseum where 11 people were killed — until now.

The band's Cincinnati concert was originally scheduled for April 23, 2020, but the pandemic caused it to be postponed.

The 2022 concert was a way for The Who to return to Cincinnati but also pay homage to the 11 who died in 1979. During the show, the names of the 11 individuals were displayed in a digital banner across the stadium. Their faces were also displayed on the venue's displays.

Other than that, proceeds from the concert will have a lasting impact by benefiting the P.E.M. Memorial, an organization that funds scholarships for Finneytown High School seniors pursuing higher education in the arts. The memorial was named P.E.M. to honor three of the victims from the 1979 concert that attended Finneytown High School: Stephan Preston, Jackie Eckerle and Karen Morrison.

Throughout the concert, The Who played fan favorites such as "Pinball Wizard" and "Behind Blue Eyes."

And of course, the band closed out the set with the beloved "Baba O'Reilly." A select group of students from Finneytown High School were lucky enough to join The Who on stage to either play or sing the show's final song.

Other highlights of the night included Finneytown native and bassist Zach Wuorinen playing alongside the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers for multiple songs.

Overall, the night allowed both the band and Cincinnatians to remember the event that "affected everybody involved" said Pete Townshend during the set.

