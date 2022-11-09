Republicans take all 3 open seats on Ohio Supreme Court

Republicans claimed victory in all three open seats on the Ohio Supreme Court in the 2022 midterm elections.

The results secure the court's decades-long red majority.

The race was considered one of the most important in the state due to the court's ongoing fight with the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Now that all three seats are red, the court is likely to approve any map submitted by the commission.

Justice Sharon Kennedy beat Democrat rival Jennifer Brunner in the race for the Chief Justice seat.

Photo by: The Associated Press

Kennedy is a former Hamilton police officer and judge for the Butler County Court of Common Pleas. She joined the Supreme Court in 2012.

Brunner will remain in her seat as an associate justice.

Republican Pat Fischer kept his seat after beating Democrat rival, Terri Jamison, by 14%, according to the Associated Press.

Fischer is the former President of the Cincinnati Bar Association and the former President of the Ohio State Bar Association.

Photo by: The Associated Press

Fischer was first elected to the Ohio Supreme Court in 2016.

Governor Mike DeWine's son Pat won reelection. He also beat Democrat rival Marilyn Zayas by 14%.

Photo by: The Associated Press

DeWine has served on the Ohio Supreme Court since 2017. Before that, he served on the First District Court of Appeals and on the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

