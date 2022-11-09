JD Vance beats Tim Ryan in Ohio’s senate race

CINCINNATI — Republican J.D. Vance has been elected as Ohio’s new senator in the 2022 midterm elections, ABC News projects.

Vance was running against Democrat Tim Ryan. He is filling outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's seat.

The Marine Corps veteran, venture capitalist and New York Times-bestselling author was brought to prominence to a wider audience after releasing his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” which Netflix turned into a movie in 2020. He has also become a well-known TV commentator.

Vance ran his campaign as a “conservative outsider,” according to his campaign website.

A Middletown native, Vance pushed that he would be an “independent” voice for Ohioans. He said during a town hall hosted by FOX News that he believes the 2020 election was stolen from then-president Donald Trump.

Vance’s campaign platform points included restoring America’s manufacturing base, raising taxes on companies that send jobs overseas and addressing inflation.

Other issues Vance has prioritized during his campaign included solving the southern border crisis, combatting the opioid epidemic and more.

Former President Donald Trump attended Vance’s rally in Dayton on Monday. Vance nabbed Trump’s endorsement in the Republican primary, despite his previous negative comments on Trump and his supporters.

Other than Trump, Vance was endorsed by Sen. Rob Portman, Gov. Mike DeWine, AG Dave Yost and more.

