Greg Landsman declares victory over incumbent Steve Chabot in Ohio's 1st congressional district race

CINCINNATI — Democrat Greg Landsman has declared victory in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

Landsman was running against Republican incumbent Steve Chabot.

Landsman said Chabot called him and conceded the race.

Landsman was elected as representative for the congressional district after five years of serving as a Cincinnati city council member.

Born in Greater Cincinnati, the former public school teacher was born and raised in the Greater Cincinnati area. Following teaching, Landsman served as Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland's director of faith-based and community initiatives. He then ran the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and returned to education as the executive director of StriveParternship.

As a councilman, Landsman created city hall's Office of Ethics and Good Government and the Balanced Development Scorecard in an attempt to hold public officials accountable.

Landsman's campaign platform points included advocating for abortion and reproductive health rights, addressing inflation and bettering worker wages and benefits.

His campaign website also said that he was running "to fight for children and families here at home."

Due to redistricting maps, Ohio’s 1st Congressional District is now made up of the eastern majority of Hamilton County and Warren County.

Prior to this year, the 1st Congressional District was included the western majority of Hamilton County alongside Warren County.

