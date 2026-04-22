Team behind Alfio's Buon Cibo to open new concept, D'Oro, in Blue Ash's Summit Park

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A new restaurant is coming to Blue Ash's Summit Park later this year.

Alfio's Buon Cibo announced Tuesday that it plans to open D'Oro, the Italian word for "gold," at the park in the fall. The team is waiting to get final approval from the city before hammering down an opening time.

Led by Chef Alfio Gulisano, Jennifer Bert and Michelle O'Brien, D'Oro will be "an upscale casual Italian restaurant with some Argentine influence," according to their announcement.

"But more than that, it's the space that felt like it needed us as much as we needed it," the announcement said. "Something that lives between a night out and just... going somewhere you know you're going to feel taken care of."

The team behind D'Oro said the new restaurant isn't about expanding just to expand, but it's about building on the basis of their other concepts. In summer 2025, the team opened Noche in Covington at 701 Madison Ave.

"Alfio's and Noche gave us momentum," D'Oro's announcement said. "D'Oro is about giving that momentum the space it deserves, and creating something people can come back to often without it ever feeling routine."

Both Alfio's and Noche also play off of blending Italian cuisine with Argentine flavors, like the team plans to do with D'Oro. Both of Alfio's and Noche's menus feature an array of pastas and appetizers, with Alfio's also having several entrees like chicken risotto, lamb chops, braised short ribs and others.

D'Oro will open later this year in the former space of Senate, which specialized in hot dogs and closed in February.

It was also recently announced that MadTree would be opening a second location for its Alcove restaurant at Summit Park in the former space of Brown Dog Cafe.

You can read Alfio's Buon Cibo's full announcement about D'Oro below: