Sushi restaurant, cocktail lounge Baru closes in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati sushi restaurant and cocktail lounge announced Tuesday that it has permanently shut down.

Baru, located at the corner of Sixth and Race streets, posted to social media to announce its closure.

"BARU has enjoyed a strong and successful run since opening our doors in 2023 and we are deeply grateful to all of the patrons who have supported us over the years," Baru's owners wrote on social media.

In the statement, Baru's owners said they are shifting their sole focus to their other concept, Vintage on Race, which is located farther south on Race Street at the corner with Fifth Street.

"From the beginning, our goal was to open with energy and bring an elevated sushi culture to downtown Cincinnati, and we are proud to have done just that," the statement reads.

Baru first opened in April 2023. The restaurant, which was near other popular Fountain District spots like Mita's and Maplewood Kitchen + Bar, was inspired by izakaya cuisine, which is a Japanese term referring to establishments where you can stay, relax, drink and eat with friends.

The restaurant's menu contained several sushi rolls, nigiri and more, alongside several entrees and shareables.

Outside of food, the restaurant also had several cocktails, with it transforming into a lounge late at night.

You can read Baru's full statement about its closure below: