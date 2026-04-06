MadTree to open an Alcove location at Summit Park this summer

BLUE ASH, Ohio — MadTree is bringing Alcove, its restaurant and bar that features seasonal foods, cocktails and craft beer, to Summit Park this summer.

In a press release, the brewery said it has been working with the City of Blue Ash to bring Alcove-Summit Park to the former Brown Dog Cafe space. City council is expected to approve the lease agreement later this week, with construction planned for this spring.

The location will be MadTree's fourth overall, and the brewery's second Alcove spot. The first Alcove, which opened in Over-the-Rhine in 2022, offers lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. This location will offer the same, with additional features — including a patio — to be unveiled closer to the summer.

"We’re looking forward to bringing the energy MadTree has cultivated in OTR to our community," Blue Ash Parks & Recreation Director Brian Kruse said in a release. "The new restaurant will welcome all types of people to utilize and enjoy park amenities."

Alcove-Summit Park will be a short walk from MadTree Parks & Rec — a 15,000-square-foot space that sits off Glendale Milford Road at Summit Park and includes a large taproom, designated kids area and private event rooms.

Similar to what it did with its Parks & Rec location, MadTree said they're giving back to the city with this new space. A portion of the restaurant's revenue will be donated back to Blue Ash Parks and Recreation to maintain the park's sustainability efforts.