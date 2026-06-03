Over-the-Rhine restaurant, wine bar LouVino closes after nearly 8 years of business

CINCINNATI — An Over-the-Rhine restaurant and wine bar known for its weekend brunch announced Wednesday that it has permanently closed after almost eight years of business.

LouVino, located at 1142 Main Street, posted on social media saying, "After many wonderful years, LouVino OTR has made the difficult decision to close its doors."

The Louisville-based restaurant, which first opened in Kentucky in 2014, expanded to Cincinnati in 2018, aiming to offer "adventurous small plates with a Southern twist."

In the statement about the closure, LouVino did not give a specific reasoning for its closure.

"We are incredibly grateful to our guests, team members, and the Over-the-Rhine community for your support, loyalty, and the countless memories shared with us over the years," LouVino's wrote on social media.

LouVino said that Sunday, May 31, was the restaurant's last service.

"Thank you for being part of our story," LouVino wrote on social media. "We will always cherish the moments we created together."

The restaurant offered dinner seven days a week, with brunch and lunch offerings on Saturdays and Sundays. LouVino's menu had classic year-round offerings, as well as seasonal plates. Outside of food, LouVino also offered dozens of red, white and rosé wines, alongside cocktails, beers and other drinks.

You can read LouVino's full statement about the closure here: