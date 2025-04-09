Popular Hyde Park restaurant to open second concept in Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — A popular Italian restaurant in Hyde Park is set to open a second concept in Covington.

Alfio's Buon Cibo announced on social media Monday that it is expanding.

"This June, we'll be opening a second concept — this time, across the river in Covington," the restaurant's owners wrote on Facebook. "It's a project born from late-night ideas, years of shared service, and the kind of bond you only build over thousands of dinner rushes and clinked glasses."

The restaurant's owners — chef Alfio Gulisano, Jennifer Birt and Michelle O'Brien — didn't specify where exactly in Covington the new concept would be, but WCPO content partner LINK nky reported that it will be at the former location of Rich's Proper Food and Drink along Madison Avenue. Rich's Proper announced its closure in December 2024.

Alfio's, a mainstay in Hyde Park Square for years, offers "classic Italian and Argentine dishes, as well as some modern takes on traditional favorites that are sure to please any palate," according to its website.

"Over the past decade, Alfio’s Buon Cibo has become more than just a restaurant — it’s become home. A place where we've poured our hearts into every dish, every pour, and every conversation across the table," the owners wrote on Facebook. "And it’s because of that foundation — and the support of this incredible community — that we feel strong enough to grow."

The three owners also specified that Alfio's would not be moving and that this new restaurant will be something completely different.

"This new adventure simply gives our team the chance to create another place we'd want to go ourselves — with all the passion and care you already know us for," they wrote on Facebook.

While the owners didn't give an exact opening date in June, they did say more details would be announced soon on social media. You can click here to follow along for updates.