Gourmet hot dog restaurant Senate to close Blue Ash location at Summit Park

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A popular hot dog restaurant located in Blue Ash's Summit Park has announced that it is closing its doors.

Senate, located near Tahona Taqueria + Tequila Bar in the park, announced on social media that this week would be its last.

"After nearly ten years in Summit Park it's time for us to move on," the restaurant wrote on its Instagram story.

Chef Daniel Wright, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Lana Wright, told WCPO that they decided to close the Summit Park location because its lease was expiring. He also said the move allows them to focus on their Over-the-Rhine businesses.

"We're proud of what we built," the restaurant's announcement said. "We want to thank all of you for being a huge part of it."

The restaurant is most known for its gourmet hot dogs, including the "Trailer Park" that comes with bacon, American cheese, coleslaw and crushed Grippos or the "Lindsay Lohan" with goat cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, arugula, balsamic and "tons of drama," according to the restaurant's website. Other than hot dogs, the menu has staples like poutine, falafel, lobster mac and cheese and more. The restaurant also has a full-service bar, with several cocktails, wine, beer and other drinks.

Senate first opened in Over-the-Rhine in 2009 and played a role in revitalizing the neighborhood, especially the Vine Street business district, before it closed in 2021 to allow its sister eatery, Abigail Street, to expand.

The Blue Ash location opened in 2017. The Wrights also added a smaller version of the restaurant to their OTR bar, Holiday Spirits, in 2022.