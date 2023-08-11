Here's how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals preseason game against the Green Bay Packers

CINCINNATI — Get ready to wear your orange and black - football season is back!

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Green Bay Packers tonight in their first preseason game of the year.

The two teams kick off at 7 p.m. in Paycor Stadium and the game is being televised on NFL Network.

Most of the Bengals starters won't play Friday, but the game will still be a taste of what the season could bring.

With Joe Burrow currently out of training camp with a calf strain, QBs Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will have the chance to battle for Burrow's backup spot — and possibly a starting debut in the regular season's first game if Burrow isn't healthy in time.

In terms of the Packers QBs, Cincinnati native and St. X grad Sean Clifford will likely see some game action.

The preseason game comes after the Bengals and Packers had a scuffle Wednesday at the team's joint practice.

Elgton Jenkins, an offensive lineman for the Packers, was removed from the practice after being in the middle of not one, but two fights.

Tom Silverstein, a reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, first reported that Elgton Jenkins had an altercation with who is believed to be Bengals LB Germaine Pratt during practice. Jenkins was shoved to the ground during a run, kickstarting a scuffle between the two sides.

While he was pulled from the rest of the drill, Jenkins returned later, when reporters said he swung at DT D.J. Reader, hitting the side of his helmet.

Video provided to WCPO showed the aftermath of that hit, with both teams coming together near the 50-yard line.

Here’s a video of a portion of the scuffle at #Bengals and #Packers joint practice. Media was not allowed to shoot at this time, this video was provided by loyal @WCPO sports fan Kathy Espinosa. pic.twitter.com/BFcLA6booG — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 9, 2023

After practice, Reader told reporters and tweeted that Jenkins is a "JAG."

"I don't even know that guy. I don't know who he is, no idea," Reader said. "Man, he's a JAG in my book. JAG — just a guy."

The Bengals are heading to Atlanta next Friday to take on the Falcons for a preseason game. They kickoff at 7:30 p.m. They finish up the pre-season hosting the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The regular season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10 when the Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns, and the team's regular season home opener takes place Sunday, Sept. 17, when the Bengals host the Ravens.