'I don't even know that guy': Bengals' D.J. Reader on Packers lineman removed from joint practice after fights

CINCINNATI — An offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers was removed from the team's joint practice with the Bengals Wednesday after he was in the middle of two different fights.

Tom Silverstein, a reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, first reported that Elgton Jenkins had an altercation with who is believed to be Bengals LB Germaine Pratt during practice. Jenkins was shoved to the ground during a run, kickstarting a scuffle between the two sides.

While he was pulled from the rest of the drill, Jenkins returned later, when reporters said he swung at DT D.J. Reader, hitting the side of his helmet.

Video provided to WCPO showed the aftermath of that hit, with both teams coming together near the 50-yard line.

After practice, Reader told reporters and tweeted that Jenkins is a "JAG."

"I don't even know that guy. I don't know who he is, no idea," Reader said. "Man, he's a JAG in my book. JAG — just a guy."

Reader said Jenkins got pulled from the practice because "he needs counseling," noting that the defense was having a good day and it felt like Jenkins was getting frustrated and "willing to do whatever."

"Go out there and talk to your counselors and stuff, man," Reader said. "We're out here trying to get work in football, man, you're out here losing and you want to get extra, try to hurt people, do extra stuff."

Jenkins, 27, has been with the Packers since 2019. He's been named to two Pro Bowls, the second of which came last season when he was selected as a replacement for Eagles G Landon Dickerson.