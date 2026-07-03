Police: 1 dead after shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Westwood Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue for a reported shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to UC Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.