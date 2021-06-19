Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

NWS confirms Friday night tornado in Butler, Montgomery counties

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brynn Anderson/AP
A pedestrian heads towards his car in rain and high winds, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. A weather pattern that could be associated with El Nino has turned winter upside-down across the U.S. during a week of heavy holiday travel, bringing spring-like warmth to the Northeast, a risk of tornadoes in the South and so much snow in parts of the West that there are concerns about avalanches. On Christmas Day, it could be warmer in New York City than Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
APTOPIX Wacky Winter Weather umbrella rain wet weather
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 19:09:24-04

The National Weather Service on Saturday confirmed a tornado reached Butler County the night before.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in nearby Montgomery County around 8:38 and traveled through three miles of farmsteads, homes and trees before lifting off near Germantown, Ohio.

The tornado was a weak one — a “low-end EF1” on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornado strength from EF1 to EF5.

NWS surveyors estimated its winds reached speeds of up to 95 mph. For comparison, an EF5 tornado is one that reaches wind speeds over 200.

However, even a weak tornado can tear roofs off of homes and uproot trees. This one did, per the NWS’s report on its path.

Other casualties of the night included the roof at Willie’s Sports Cafe in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and visitors’ ability to travel safely in and out of surrounding Dearborn County.

Friday’s storms also knocked out power to over 27,000 Duke Energy customers, although most had electricity again by Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018