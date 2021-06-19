NWS confirms Friday night tornado in Butler, Montgomery counties

The National Weather Service on Saturday confirmed a tornado reached Butler County the night before.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in nearby Montgomery County around 8:38 and traveled through three miles of farmsteads, homes and trees before lifting off near Germantown, Ohio.

The tornado was a weak one — a “low-end EF1” on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornado strength from EF1 to EF5.

NWS surveyors estimated its winds reached speeds of up to 95 mph. For comparison, an EF5 tornado is one that reaches wind speeds over 200.

However, even a weak tornado can tear roofs off of homes and uproot trees. This one did, per the NWS’s report on its path.

Other casualties of the night included the roof at Willie’s Sports Cafe in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and visitors’ ability to travel safely in and out of surrounding Dearborn County.

Friday’s storms also knocked out power to over 27,000 Duke Energy customers, although most had electricity again by Saturday night.