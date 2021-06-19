Watch
Rain pours into Willie's Sports Cafe as wind destroys roof

WCPO willie's restaurant roof
Posted at 12:52 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 00:52:24-04

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — High winds and battering rain tore part of the the roof off Willie’s Sports Cafe on Friday night.

Water poured inside instantly, workers said. TVs, tabletops and the tops of customers’ heads caught it.

Patrons moved downstairs and employees patched the roof quickly but anticipated more problems within a few hours: Forecasts called for more rain.

Dearborn County emergency management workers said no reports of structural damage had reached them by 11 that night, but state and county agencies were clearing downed trees and power lines from many roads.

