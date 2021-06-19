Watch
Duke Energy reports more than 27,000 outages during Friday night storms

Posted at 10:02 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 22:14:11-04

More than 27,000 Duke Energy customers lost power Friday night as powerful thunderstorms — some strong enough to produce tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service — rolled through Cincinnati and surrounding cities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Duke's online outage map showed Ohio outages concentrated near Mount Healthy, which reported about 7,000, and Milford, which reported about 3,000.

Crews from the power company were assessing the damage and necessary repairs by 10 p.m., according to the company.

