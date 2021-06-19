Dearborn County under travel advisory for flooding

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Dearborn County has been placed under an "orange" travel watch after heavy rains caused flooding on highways and side streets Saturday morning.

County officials said an "orange" travel watch means only essential travel is recommended, such as driving to and from work or in emergency situations.

Areas across the Tri-State have experienced heavy flooding on roadways after lingering showers from Friday night's storms.

Walters Rd and East County Road 1300 N @WCPO pic.twitter.com/xl3upYIQzY — Kobe Gaines (@KobeRianGaines) June 19, 2021

Police respond as flooding shuts down an intersection in Aurora.

Flooding on East I-74 in Dearborn County.

Sunman in Indiana is under like a foot of water. Cars empty and stranded in the middle of the road @Cincywxman @WCPO @TrustSteve19 pic.twitter.com/bXD2jm25Bw — Ian Manor (@Lateralus42093) June 19, 2021

A driver is trapped in a vehicle floating on South Fork Gunpowder Creek in Florence, according to Boone Co. dispatch. Gunpowder Rd. is currently shut down. @WCPO — Madeline Fening (@madeline_fening) June 19, 2021

Seeing reports of some flooding on I-75 near SR-126 (Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway) in the Cincinnati area. Be extra alert for high water and never drive through it or around barricades. pic.twitter.com/1SLNwcZmbR — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) June 19, 2021

A driver's view of flooding at Wesselman Road at Bridge Point Pass in Dent.

Samantha Kaufman submitted this photo of high water on West Fork Road in Livingston.