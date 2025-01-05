Latest Updates: Winter storm impacts around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — A Winter Storm Warning is in full effect around the Tri-State as snow and ice move through the area over the next 24 or so hours.

Get the latest forecast and timeline for the storm.

The storm is impacting the Tri-State in several ways, including snow emergencies, travel advisories and more.

Here are the latest updates:

2:15 p.m.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced that he's opening up the county's Emergency Operations Center for the duration of the winter storm.

For Immediate Release... January 05, 2025



BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL BE OPENING UP EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER



Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports he will be opening up the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations… — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) January 5, 2025

2 p.m.

Kenton County increased its snow emergency from a Level 1 to a Level 2. This means drivers in the county are urged to limit travel to only essential activities.

Butler County and Hamilton County in Ohio have also implemented Level 1 snow emergencies, asking drivers to use caution while traveling.

1 p.m.

Several Tri-State counties, mostly in Northern Kentucky, have issued snow emergencies. The snow emergencies in Northern Kentucky come after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Saturday in preparation for the storm.

As of 1 p.m., Kenton County, Grant County and Boone County are under a Level 1 snow emergency. Campbell County, Gallatin County and Dearborn County, Indiana are under Level 2 emergencies.

Drivers under Level 1 emergencies are asked to use caution due to hazardous road conditions. Those under a Level 2 emergency are urged to limit travel to essential, life-sustaining activities only.

For more information about snow emergencies, click here.

Those in the Ludlow, Kentucky area have already accumulated 0.7 inches of snow as of 1 p.m.

Already 0.7” in Ludlow, KY pic.twitter.com/o3DlosM3GV — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) January 5, 2025

RELATED:

Winter Storm Warning now in effect: Here’s the latest timeline of impacts

Interactive radar: Track the snow to your doorstep

Why you shouldn’t put your windshield wipers up when it snows