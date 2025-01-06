Traffic backed up for hours along I-71 due to semi-trucks stuck on on-ramp to Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI — The southbound lanes of I-71 have been backed up for hours due to a cluster of semi-trucks stuck in the snow and ice at the on-ramp to the Brent Spence Bridge.

The backup first began around 3:15 p.m. along Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati, eventually stretching the length of the thoroughfare into the Lytle Tunnel.

UPDATE: We now have a closer view at what is going on along the on-ramp of I-71 Southbound getting to NKY over the Brent Spence Bridge. Absolute standstill right now#WCPO #Cincywx pic.twitter.com/fG0q2j6W1f — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) January 5, 2025

As the semis remained stuck in the snow, some drivers diverted around it, but the backup continued along I-71 South up the lanes to the Hard Rock Casino area near the Gilbert Avenue exit.

OHGO

Traffic cameras captured dozens of tail lights due to the bumper-to-bumper backup.

I-71 Southbound Update: Still backed up trying to get into NKY via I-71 through Fort Washington Way. A lot of tail lights from semi-trucks stacked bumper to bumper. pic.twitter.com/miQ4zN32vB — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) January 5, 2025

Just after 8:30 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation said it had two plow crews working to clear the roadway. ODOT urged drivers to find an alternate route, but they said it should reopen within the next hour.

Two @ODOT_Cincinnati plows are trying to clear the ramp from Fort Washington Way (I-71) to I-75. It has been a challenge all evening. Again, if you can avoid traveling tonight in southern Ohio, please do. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/STNL7C25Sy — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) January 6, 2025