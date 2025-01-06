Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Traffic backed up for hours along I-71 due to semi-trucks stuck on on-ramp to Brent Spence Bridge

I-71 Backup Fort Washington Way
Marlena Lang/WCPO
I-71 Backup Fort Washington Way
Posted

CINCINNATI — The southbound lanes of I-71 have been backed up for hours due to a cluster of semi-trucks stuck in the snow and ice at the on-ramp to the Brent Spence Bridge.

The backup first began around 3:15 p.m. along Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati, eventually stretching the length of the thoroughfare into the Lytle Tunnel.

As the semis remained stuck in the snow, some drivers diverted around it, but the backup continued along I-71 South up the lanes to the Hard Rock Casino area near the Gilbert Avenue exit.

I-71 Backup

Traffic cameras captured dozens of tail lights due to the bumper-to-bumper backup.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation said it had two plow crews working to clear the roadway. ODOT urged drivers to find an alternate route, but they said it should reopen within the next hour.

Watch Live:

Remembering President Jimmy Carter

More local news:
Watch Live: The latest forecast, road conditions and more from the winter storm LIST: More Tri-State counties upgrading travel advisories due to road conditions Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money