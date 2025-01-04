Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

CINCINNATI — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of a severe winter storm set to hit the state on Sunday.

The current forecast shows the first rounds of snow will hit our area Sunday morning, with heavier snow and potential freezing rain and ice to impact the area later in the day. The entire Tri-State area, including our Northern Kentucky counties, is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Tuesday.

9 FIRST WARNING: As expected, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire area. Stick with WCPO for the latest timing and totals on this storm.#wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/q59OnsAmlv — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) January 4, 2025

By declaring a state of emergency, Beshear has activated the Kentucky National Guard to help respond to possible widespread power outages and more.

"This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages — just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold," Beshear said in a statement. "We care about every Kentucky family and those traveling through our great state, and we want to make sure everyone has the information and resources needed to stay safe."

Other than the National Guard, Kentucky transportation workers are on standby to deal with road conditions. Beshear has also activated Kentucky's emergency operations center, as well as implemented the state price gouging laws, which prohibit overpriced goods and services during the clean-up and recovery from the storm.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said KYTC's priority is to keep "priority routes," including interstates and parkways, open before moving to other routes.

"This winter storm is serious, and the extreme cold we're facing days afterward will make travel more hazardous and impact the speed of even our best road treatments, especially after dark," Gray said in a statement.

KYTC is also offering tips for those who must drive during the storm:



Give plows plenty of space on the road, and increase the distance between you and the car ahead of you

Make sure you have an emergency car kit to keep yourself and passengers safe if you become stuck

Bridges and overpasses freeze faster than roads

Drive alert and slow down

Treat dark traffic signals as a four-way stop

Do not touch or drive over downed power lines

