Kenton County has issued a Level 1 snow emergency for Sunday. Here's what that means

CINCINNATI — The entire Tri-State area is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Tuesday as severe weather makes its way into our area.

9 FIRST WARNING: A Winter Storm Warning is out for the ENTIRE Tri-State starting at 10 a.m. Sunday & will be in effect until 12 a.m. Tuesday. Snow totals of 8-12" are likely with some areas seeing locally heavier amounts. Travel will be VERY difficult#wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/gY77byLbxU — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) January 4, 2025

Ahead of the storm, Kenton County has issued a Level 1 snow emergency beginning Sunday at 6 a.m.

What's a snow emergency? It is a warning system to alert residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel. In Kentucky and Ohio, communities can issue Level 1, 2 or 3 snow emergencies that detail just how bad the roads are. In Indiana, those same emergencies are described by color: yellow, orange or red.

Drivers under a Level 1 emergency are asked to use caution. Roads are expected to be hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, as well as the potential for ice.

