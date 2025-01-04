Watch Now
Kenton County has issued a Level 1 snow emergency for Sunday. Here's what that means

Snow squalls
CINCINNATI — The entire Tri-State area is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Tuesday as severe weather makes its way into our area.

Ahead of the storm, Kenton County has issued a Level 1 snow emergency beginning Sunday at 6 a.m.

What's a snow emergency? It is a warning system to alert residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel. In Kentucky and Ohio, communities can issue Level 1, 2 or 3 snow emergencies that detail just how bad the roads are. In Indiana, those same emergencies are described by color: yellow, orange or red.

Drivers under a Level 1 emergency are asked to use caution. Roads are expected to be hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, as well as the potential for ice.

