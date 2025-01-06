Watch Now
WINTER STORM TIMELINE: It's not over yet

Phase 3 of the system unfolds Monday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Monday Snowfall
The winter storm warning is still in effect for the entire day Monday. The forecast focus going forward once the sun rises is additional snowfall coming down, how much more we get and the winds that will increase.

Monday morning starts with snow falling north of the Ohio River and periods of sleet and freezing rain to the south. Roads are incredibly difficult and impassable at times. It is still advised to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Many counties are under a snow emergency due to those hazardous conditions. Check a full list here.

Let's talk timing. The wintry mix that is out there early this morning will transition into mostly snowfall by 8 a.m. and this will continue through 3 p.m. This will mean that light snow continues to accumulate on the roads all day long. Travel problems will persist. After the snow wraps up by 3-4 p.m., a fresh 1-5 inches of snowfall will be on the ground. This brings our storm totals for much of the area in the 7-13" range with locally higher amounts.

6 a.m. wintry mix
9 a.m. radar
Sunday's official snowfall total at CVG was 8.4 inches, eclipsing the record from 1977!

So what's next? Obviously cleanup is going to take some time and travel issues are going to persist well into tonight and again on Tuesday morning, especially on rural roads, secondary streets and neighborhood streets.

MORNING RUSH
Snow continues to fall
Wintry mix to the south
Low: 21

MONDAY
More snow accumulates
1-5" additional inches
High: 28

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Breezy and colder
Low: 11

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Cold and breezy
High: 26

TUESDAY NIGHT
Cold
Partly cloudy
Low: 6

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

