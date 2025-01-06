WINTER STORM TIMELINE: It's not over yet

The winter storm warning is still in effect for the entire day Monday. The forecast focus going forward once the sun rises is additional snowfall coming down, how much more we get and the winds that will increase.

Monday morning starts with snow falling north of the Ohio River and periods of sleet and freezing rain to the south. Roads are incredibly difficult and impassable at times. It is still advised to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Many counties are under a snow emergency due to those hazardous conditions. Check a full list here.

Let's talk timing. The wintry mix that is out there early this morning will transition into mostly snowfall by 8 a.m. and this will continue through 3 p.m. This will mean that light snow continues to accumulate on the roads all day long. Travel problems will persist. After the snow wraps up by 3-4 p.m., a fresh 1-5 inches of snowfall will be on the ground. This brings our storm totals for much of the area in the 7-13" range with locally higher amounts.

WCPO 6 a.m. wintry mix



WCPO 9 a.m. radar



Sunday's official snowfall total at CVG was 8.4 inches, eclipsing the record from 1977!

So what's next? Obviously cleanup is going to take some time and travel issues are going to persist well into tonight and again on Tuesday morning, especially on rural roads, secondary streets and neighborhood streets.

MORNING RUSH

Snow continues to fall

Wintry mix to the south

Low: 21

MONDAY

More snow accumulates

1-5" additional inches

High: 28

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Breezy and colder

Low: 11

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cold and breezy

High: 26

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cold

Partly cloudy

Low: 6

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========