Cincinnati experiences first blizzard since 2008

CINCINNATI — It's official! We just experienced our first blizzard in Cincinnati since 2008.

For a blizzard, two things are needed over a period of at least 3 hours:

35 mph sustained winds or frequent gusts Reduced visibility down to 1/4 mile or less

Overnight, we saw both of those. Or maybe you slept through it.

Jennifer Ketchmark/WCPO Cincinnati saw its first blizzard since 2008.

We also saw a record amount of temperature drop in the same period of time. It went from 44 degrees to -8. If the NWS confirms that drop as official, it would be the largest drop over a 60-hour period in recorded history.

From 44 to -8 in Cincinnati overnight!



What a wicked temperature drop!! @wcpo #cincywx@ pic.twitter.com/ZqHr0k0U2V — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) December 23, 2022

The Tri-State saw 2 to 5 inches of snow fall in various locations.

NWS Snowfall totals so far



As the sun rose Friday morning, roads conditions were dangerous as some roadways remained untouched by plows.

The Ohio Department of Transportation even said that the sub-Arctic temperatures were causing issues with their salt trucks.

It's so cold out there, that salt is freezing inside the spinners on ODOT plow trucks, causing issues in treating the roads. Just another reason to stay at home today. LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS: https://t.co/7eUG24QUKH pic.twitter.com/nQI640Jc5O — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) December 23, 2022

As road conditions continue to improve, temperatures around the Tri-State will remain unsafe.

Wind chills in the Tri-State are ranging between -20 and -35 degrees.

Simply put, if you don't have to leave your home, stay inside!

The last blizzard in the Tri-State on March 7-8, 2008 dumped up to 15 inches of snow in some parts of the Tri-State (15.5 in Florence!). Five deaths were linked to the storm across the state of Ohio.

READ MORE:

Semi-truck catches fire along WB Fort Washington Way

Tri-State counties issue snow emergencies, advisories amid winter storm

Traveling during the winter storm? Here's what you need to know before hitting the road