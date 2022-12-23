Watch Now
Cincinnati experiences first blizzard since 2008

Andy Delancey/WCPO
For the first time since 2008, Cincinnati experienced a blizzard.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:19:20-05

CINCINNATI — It's official! We just experienced our first blizzard in Cincinnati since 2008.

For a blizzard, two things are needed over a period of at least 3 hours:

  1. 35 mph sustained winds or frequent gusts
  2. Reduced visibility down to 1/4 mile or less

Overnight, we saw both of those. Or maybe you slept through it.

Cincinnati saw its first blizzard since 2008.

We also saw a record amount of temperature drop in the same period of time. It went from 44 degrees to -8. If the NWS confirms that drop as official, it would be the largest drop over a 60-hour period in recorded history.

The Tri-State saw 2 to 5 inches of snow fall in various locations.

Snowfall totals so far

As the sun rose Friday morning, roads conditions were dangerous as some roadways remained untouched by plows.

The Ohio Department of Transportation even said that the sub-Arctic temperatures were causing issues with their salt trucks.

As road conditions continue to improve, temperatures around the Tri-State will remain unsafe.

Wind chills in the Tri-State are ranging between -20 and -35 degrees.

Simply put, if you don't have to leave your home, stay inside!

The last blizzard in the Tri-State on March 7-8, 2008 dumped up to 15 inches of snow in some parts of the Tri-State (15.5 in Florence!). Five deaths were linked to the storm across the state of Ohio.

