Counties issuing snow emergencies, advisories ahead of winter storm

Counties in the Tri-State and Greater Cincinnati region have begun issuing snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of a winter storm expected to bring ice, snow and dangerous temperatures.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear pre-emptively declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Kentucky.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday night, Kenton County will be under a level 1 snow emergency, the county announced.

Also at 6 p.m., Dearborn County, Ind. will be under a yellow travel advisory, which means routine travel or activities may be restricted for hazardous road conditions and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas, according to a release from the county.

What do snow emergencies mean?

The emergencies are a warning system to alert drivers and residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel.

A level one, or yellow travel advisory in Indiana, usually means parked cars must be moved off of public streets to allow plows to clear and treat the roads. Many cities will ticket or tow parked cars that aren't moved from public roads.

A level two, or an orange travel advisory in Indiana, means people should stay home if they can and drive only if absolutely necessary. In Indiana, a yellow travel advisory also means individuals should use caution or only travel when needed.

Level three, or a red travel advisory in Indiana, means all roads in that area are closed to non-emergency personnel. Drivers out for non-emergency reasons could be arrested or cited.

Cities typically issue snow emergencies themselves in addition to counties, based on the specific needs of the neighborhoods in those areas.

Other warnings issued:

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday; Wind chills will drop to -35 at times.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued across much of the Tri-State from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The combination of heavy snow and high winds could lead to very low visibility, if not white-out conditions. Travel will become incredibly difficult Thursday night.

City of Cincinnati officials have urged residents to stay home while the storm coats the region in ice and snow. But, if avoiding travel is impossible, drivers should be prepared.

Before hitting the road, make sure to have an emergency kit in the car with things like blankets, batteries, chargers, water and snacks.

Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. with Kentucky State Police recommends leaving earlier than originally planned.

"You will need much more travel time," Burnett said. "Go ahead and expect delays, especially with the weather conditions we're expecting."