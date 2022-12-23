Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Semi-truck catches fire along WB Fort Washington Way, traffic moving slowly as crews clean up

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Fort Washington Way semitruck fire
Posted at 5:44 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 06:18:18-05

CINCINNATI — Traffic along Fort Washington Way is moving slowly after a semi-truck caught fire early Friday morning.

The semi-truck was on fire in the westbound lanes of Fort Washington Way underneath the Walnut Street overpass.

Fire crews have since put out the flames, and it's unclear what caused the semi-truck to catch fire.

It's also unclear how long it will take crews to clean up after the fire. Traffic is moving slowly with the snowy road conditions.

READ MORE:
ISP: Deputy shot, suspect in 'grave condition' following Franklin County shooting
Ohio Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old found safe in Indianapolis
One dead, one wounded after shooting in College Hill

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.