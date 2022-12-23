Semi-truck catches fire along WB Fort Washington Way, traffic moving slowly as crews clean up

CINCINNATI — Traffic along Fort Washington Way is moving slowly after a semi-truck caught fire early Friday morning.

The semi-truck was on fire in the westbound lanes of Fort Washington Way underneath the Walnut Street overpass.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A semi-truck caught fire along Fort Washington Way early Friday morning. Westbound traffic is moving slowly as fire crews clean up the scene. https://t.co/0yHikzih0A pic.twitter.com/d8IiWV8I13 — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) December 23, 2022

Fire crews have since put out the flames, and it's unclear what caused the semi-truck to catch fire.

It's also unclear how long it will take crews to clean up after the fire. Traffic is moving slowly with the snowy road conditions.

