Traveling during the winter storm? Here's what you need to know before hitting the road

CINCINNATI — Snow and ice could make for dangerous commutes during holiday travel. With winter weather on the way, officials are urging people to prepare before road conditions become hazardous.

"This winter storm, this arctic front, by all indications presents significant potential hazards," said Secretary Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "Wind gusts of up to 40-50 miles per hour can quickly create whiteout conditions on the highway."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated winter weather, but there's still time to prepare.

"That is probably the only thing that's positive is that we do have advanced warning," said Jeremy Slinker with Kentucky Emergency Management.

Before hitting the road, make sure to have an emergency kit in the car with things like blankets, batteries, chargers, water and snacks.

Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. with Kentucky State Police recommends leaving earlier than originally planned.

"You will need much more travel time," Burnett said. "Go ahead and expect delays, especially with the weather conditions we're expecting."

There are many hills in the Tri-State area, which presents an additional challenge for drivers.

Tina Paff, the owner of Bicks Driving School, said drivers should start accelerating before getting to a hill so they have enough momentum.

"Then while you're on the hill, you want to give it that slow and steady acceleration,” Paff said. “Nothing too much, but don't back off either."

If you're driving and start to spin out, steer in the same direction you are turning. When it comes to going down a hill, AAA driver education manager Mike Belcuore advises not to slam on the brakes.

"No sudden braking — and that's true on flat ground too," Belcuore said. "No sudden acceleration or braking, just keep it nice and slow. Slow and steady wins the race with something like this."

