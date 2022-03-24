MAP: A look at all the tornadoes that have touched down in the Tri-State since 1950

CINCINNATI — The Tri-State has seen its share of severe tornadoes over the last several decades.

The most recent tornado was confirmed to have touched down on Wednesday in northern Warren County, rated an EF0, the lowest on the scale that determines the strength and damage potential of a tornado.

Since 1950, the Tri-State has seen 205 tornadoes that have led to 39 deaths and more than 1,300 injuries. Property damage exceeds $300 million from the combined force of these severe storms, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The most injuries came in 1968 when four F-4 tornadoes, the 2nd strongest on the scale of damage caused by a tornado, spawned throughout Clermont, Brown, Adams and Clinton counties in Ohio, and in Bracken and Pendleton counties in Northern Kentucky. Tornado outbreaks between 1968-1974 caused more than 900 injuries.

The year with the most tornadoes was recently in 2020 when 21 EF-1 or EF-0 tornadoes touched down, but fortunately no deaths were reported as a result.

The deadliest year was 2012, when an EF-4 tornado touched down in Northern Kentucky along with four other EF-3 tornadoes.

Here's a look at all of the tornadoes from 1950, where they touched down and where they lifted. It also lists the number of injuries, deaths and property damage below the map.

