NWS: Tornado touched down near Clarksville on Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — The National Weather Service has announced that a tornado touched down near Clarksville, Ohio in Warren County during storms that rolled through the area on Wednesday.

The confirmation was made based on video and photographic evidence. NWS officials from the Wilmington office plan to conduct a storm survey on the ground on Thursday to learn more. A final assessment reporting details of the magnitude and location of damage will be released this afternoon, the NWS said.

[8:20 AM] Based on video/photographic evidence, we have confirmed a tornado touched down near Clarksville, OH on Wednesday. A survey team will seek to determine the details, including magnitude/track, and will publish finalized information this afternoon: https://t.co/aACGZrz3wb. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 24, 2022

A tornado warning was issued for Warren County and Clinton County, where Clarksville is located, Wednesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Near the county line between Clinton and Warren counties, crews were out Wednesday night clearing trees downed by the storms. The Warren-Clinton Joint Fire District said the storm damaged power lines, a vehicle, a camper and did minor damage to at least one home and barn. No one was hurt.

The NWS has confirmed a tornado landed near Clarksville Wednesday. More details expected this afternoon. #cincywx @WCPO pic.twitter.com/5qL94UhMeE — Raven Richard (@RavenWCPO) March 24, 2022

Despite the tornado warning announcement, residents in Clinton County said tornado sirens did not operate while the storm hit the area. WCPO has reached out to the Wilmington Police Department, who is responsible for activating the siren, for information on why but have not yet heard back.