Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NWS: Tornado touched down near Clarksville on Wednesday

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.04.49 AM.jpg
Emily Gibney
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.04.49 AM.jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 09:24:09-04

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — The National Weather Service has announced that a tornado touched down near Clarksville, Ohio in Warren County during storms that rolled through the area on Wednesday.

The confirmation was made based on video and photographic evidence. NWS officials from the Wilmington office plan to conduct a storm survey on the ground on Thursday to learn more. A final assessment reporting details of the magnitude and location of damage will be released this afternoon, the NWS said.

A tornado warning was issued for Warren County and Clinton County, where Clarksville is located, Wednesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Near the county line between Clinton and Warren counties, crews were out Wednesday night clearing trees downed by the storms. The Warren-Clinton Joint Fire District said the storm damaged power lines, a vehicle, a camper and did minor damage to at least one home and barn. No one was hurt.

Despite the tornado warning announcement, residents in Clinton County said tornado sirens did not operate while the storm hit the area. WCPO has reached out to the Wilmington Police Department, who is responsible for activating the siren, for information on why but have not yet heard back.

More local news:
Blue Ash council to consider Summit Park DORA district As tornado warning was issued, Clinton County sirens were silent West Chester library expansion off the table

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.