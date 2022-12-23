WATCH LIVE: Dangerous road conditions around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Roads are snow- and ice-covered across the Tri-State Friday morning after blizzard conditions dropped 2 to 5 inches of snow overnight.

In a word, it's crunchy out there.

Snow plows are out and about, but many roads remain dangerous to navigate as pre-treatment wasn't possible due to the rain before it turned to snow.

Here's a live look at various road conditions across the Tri-State:

Multiple counties are under a snow emergency or travel advisory. You can check the full list here.

Here's a more specific look at ongoing issues:

An Amazon semi got stuck in the middle of S I-71 near Montgomery. Winds were very strong in this area when we drove by. Our car was getting pushed side to side. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/CdVkuG7nFO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) December 23, 2022

Westbound Fort Washington Way is moving very slow after a semi-truck caught fire. Three lanes are shut down as fire crews continue to clean up the aftermath.

There was also a crash along I-275 in Indiana.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-275 EB between US 50, exit 16 and Petersburg exit in Indiana. Not causing any major slowdowns. Very hard to see on this camera. @wcpo #cincytraffic pic.twitter.com/7alYGhhMkt — Raven Richard (@RavenWCPO) December 23, 2022

On top of the dangerous road conditions, temperatures are also unsafe. Friday morning wind chills are ranging between -20 to -35 degrees. Stay home if you can!

The entire Tri-State is under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m.

