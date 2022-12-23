Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Dangerous road conditions around the Tri-State

Car spins out on I-71 at Pfeiffer Road
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 23, 2022
CINCINNATI — Roads are snow- and ice-covered across the Tri-State Friday morning after blizzard conditions dropped 2 to 5 inches of snow overnight.

In a word, it's crunchy out there.

Snow plows are out and about, but many roads remain dangerous to navigate as pre-treatment wasn't possible due to the rain before it turned to snow.

Here's a live look at various road conditions across the Tri-State:

Road conditions in the Tri-State

Multiple counties are under a snow emergency or travel advisory. You can check the full list here.

Here's a more specific look at ongoing issues:

Westbound Fort Washington Way is moving very slow after a semi-truck caught fire. Three lanes are shut down as fire crews continue to clean up the aftermath.

There was also a crash along I-275 in Indiana.

On top of the dangerous road conditions, temperatures are also unsafe. Friday morning wind chills are ranging between -20 to -35 degrees. Stay home if you can!

The entire Tri-State is under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m.

