I-71 NB shut down in NKY after multi-vehicle crash involving semis, SB moving slow due to road conditions

Multiple semis stuck on I-71 North at Glencoe in Gallatin County
Car spins out on I-71 at Pfeiffer Road<br/>
Posted at 9:06 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 09:56:52-05

GALLTIN CO., Ky. — All lanes of I-71 northbound are shut down in Gallatin County after a multi-vehicle crash involving semis.

The crash took place near the 63 mile marker. The southbound lanes are also slow moving due to multiple semis being unable to navigate road conditions in the area.

Here's a live look at the backup on I-71:

Road conditions in the Tri-State

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard was on scene.

Police have not said exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone is injured.

Police are assisting stranded motorists as vehicles blocking the road are being removed. Kentucky Transportation said troopers are also handing out blankets to stranded motorists, while others have been transported to shelters.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off of I-71 at the Glencoe exit (Exit 62) onto US-127.

