I-71 NB shut down in NKY after multi-vehicle crash involving semis, SB moving slow due to road conditions

GALLTIN CO., Ky. — All lanes of I-71 northbound are shut down in Gallatin County after a multi-vehicle crash involving semis.

The crash took place near the 63 mile marker. The southbound lanes are also slow moving due to multiple semis being unable to navigate road conditions in the area.

#UPDATE Still haven’t moved, and won’t for a while. @kystatepolice and the @kentuckyguard are working to clear the traffic mess about 8 miles south of us. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/cCZqxmwVPG — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) December 23, 2022

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard was on scene.

Please avoid I-71 this morning where we have a major backup. @kystatepolice and the @kentuckyguard are on scene and working as hard as they can. Be safe everyone! — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 23, 2022

Police have not said exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone is injured.

KSP is rendering aid to stranded motorists and multiple agencies are working to remove the vehicles that are blocking the road. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) December 23, 2022

Police are assisting stranded motorists as vehicles blocking the road are being removed. Kentucky Transportation said troopers are also handing out blankets to stranded motorists, while others have been transported to shelters.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off of I-71 at the Glencoe exit (Exit 62) onto US-127.

A detour has been established and traffic is being diverted off of I-71 NB at exit 62 (Glencoe) onto US Highway 127. Please avoid the are. pic.twitter.com/gXmacSeOSD — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) December 23, 2022

