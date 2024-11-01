CFD: I-471 closed in both directions after fire engulfed bridge, Sawyer Point Park

CINCINNATI — All lanes of I-471 are closed after a fire engulfed Sawyer Point Park and spread to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, damaging it early Friday morning.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, a vehicle fire near the I-471 bridge spread to the park, catching the playset area on fire. Cincinnati police said they first got the report of the vehicle fire at around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A closer look at the fire that destroyed Sawyer Point Park, damaged I-471 bridge

"When we got down here, the park underneath the bridge was completely engulfed," said CPD Lieutenant Patrick Caton. "Flames were reaching up over the front of the park, up over the bridge and it was, it was actually doing damage to the bridge."

Caton said the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge itself caught fire.

The fire at the park quickly grew and, because of the volume of the blaze, multiple fire crews were called in to fight it.

"That playground was heavily involved in fire and the fire actually transmitted to the bridge structure of the I-471 bridge," said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler. "There's some netting and some equipment underneath that bridge that also caught fire."

The fire has currently been contained, according to CFD. Caton said parts of it are still smoldering, however.

Flagler said the fire at the playground was extinguished fairly quickly, but the fire that spread to the bridge is complex and "has done some damage to the structural steel that's on that bridge."

KYTC and ODOT are on scene and bridge inspectors are at the bridge to begin examining it after the fire is fully extinguished.

KYTC said there is no timeline for when the bridge can re-open.

The agency said I-471 will be blocked at the I-275 interchange in Kentucky. KYTC is advising drivers to use I-275 east or west to detour.

Here's a list of what will be blocked while I-471 is closed:



Ramp from I-275 eastbound (at mile point 75.37) and westbound (at mile point 74.55) to I-471 northbound is closed.

Motorists using I-471 northbound from Highland Heights will use the ramps to I-275 westbound (mile point 0.453) or eastbound (mile point 0.37). I-471 northbound will be closed at mile point 0.453.

All I-471 northbound on/off ramps will be closed.

Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) exit Grand Avenue (KY 1892) exit Memorial Parkway (KY 1120) exit Dave Cowens Drive (KY 8X) exit



CPD said no one has been injured in the fire, but it has caused significant property damage.