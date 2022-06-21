Bicyclist hit and killed in Warren County crash

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a driver near Carlisle in northern Warren County on Monday.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 70-year-old man was riding a bike along Franklin-Madison Road Monday evening. When the driver of a vehicle tried to pass him, the bicyclist didn't notice and turned into the car, police said.

The man died on impact, according to police. Officials from Franklin and Carlisle responded to the scene and tried performing CPR to revive the man, but were unable.

Franklin-Madison Road was closed Monday evening while officials investigated the crash, but it has since opened.