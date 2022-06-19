Watch
NewsLocal NewsClermont County

Two-vehicle crash shuts down both lanes of State Route 222

Tyler Pistor
A crash on State Route 222 has shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway.
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 18:57:36-04

BATAVIA, Ohio — A crash on State Route 222 has shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

WCPO has crews at the scene and have confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles.

The crash happened Sunday evening after 5 p.m. near 3955 State Route 222, and the roadway is currently shut down between Elklick and Mt. Holly roads.

At this time, there is no information on what led up to the crash or any injuries caused.

This is a developing story and we will update once more information is available.

