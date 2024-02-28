Northside bourbon bar, restaurant The Littlefield to permanently close after nearly 10 years

CINCINNATI — After nearly a decade of business, The Littlefield is shutting its doors in Northside.

The bourbon bar and restaurant, which is located at 3934 Spring Grove Avenue, posted to social media Tuesday to announce its impending closure.

"Well. We are pretty sad to inform you this Saturday will be our final dinner service," the post reads. "After nearly 10 years of enjoying your company, we came to the difficult decision to close the doors."

The bar was opened by partners Chad Scholten, John Ford, Matt Distel and Michael Berry in July 2014.

The owners said they were incredibly proud of the space they created, and that it was "going to be hard not having The Littlefield in [their] lives."

They also asked that patrons come to celebrate the bar and its staff one more time ahead of its closure.

"These are great people who worked incredibly hard and if you've ever had a lovely night at The Littlefield, they are the reason why," the post reads.

The post didn't give any specifics for why the bar and restaurant is closing.

The owners of The Littlefield also own its neighboring bar Second Place, which is a sports bar fit with pool tables and TVs. Second Place is set to stay open like normal, according to the post about The Littlefield's closure.

