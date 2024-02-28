This summer you can land at Free Parking, a board game bar opening in College Hill

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a new spot to hang out, grab a drink or play board games with friends, a new bar is coming to College Hill this year.

College Hill CURC, Free Parking and Pennrose announced on Tuesday that Free Parking, a board game bar, will open this summer in College Hill's business district.

The bar will be located at 6200 Hamilton Ave in one of HaNoBe's commercial spaces.

"We're thrilled to welcome Free Parking to College Hill, which promises to bring people together in new and engaging ways, further enriching the fabric of our community," said Kate Greene, CEO of College Hill CURC. "We're excited to see this innovative concept contribute to our business district’s vibrancy and offer residents and visitors alike a unique venue for entertainment and connection."

Matt Wright, the owner and manager of the bar, said he wants the business to be welcoming and a place where people can be social, eat, unwind and have access to a multitude of board games.

"The name 'Free Parking' stems from the like-named space on the Monopoly board, where nothing is expected except enjoyment," Wright said. "My goal is to create a space where the only expectation for our guests is to enjoy their stay. With a full bar, a menu featuring classic bar fare, and an open library of board games, Free Parking promises to be a hotspot for entertainment and community building in College Hill."

The bar's hours of operation will be announced closer to the summer.