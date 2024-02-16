Japenese convenience store Daruma holds grand opening at Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — A Japanese convenience store has officially opened at Court Street Plaza.

Daruma is helmed by Hideki Harada, who is the co-owner of College Hill restaurant Kiki and Findlay Market fish and seadfood butchery Sen.

The store, located at 31 E Court Street, carries a variety of authentic Japanese staples, as well as grab-and-go meals like sushi, rice balls and more. In terms of the store's stock, customers can expect Japanese sauces and condiments, snacks and candy. The store also has Japanese beer and sake.

"I'm very excited to bring something new to the city, where folks can purchase Japanese items they can't easily find nearby," Harada said. "Daruma is a place where people can discover and try new things — a place where you may even find a few surprises."

The store also has outdoor seating options for those that would like to sit and enjoy a meal.

Harada, who has been living in Cincinnati since he was a child, said he's excited to be part of all the exciting things happening in downtown Cincinnati.

"With a growing number of downtown employees returning to the office, there's an increased demand for weekday lunch options — and Daruma will provide options that are healthy, unique and convenient," Harada said.

Daruma is the latest of multiple businesses recently opening at Court Street Plaza. Court Street Kitchen, a fine-dining restaurant, opened Feb. 2, and Pata Roja Tacos celebrated its grand opening last Friday.

"Though unplanned, the timing of these restaurants coming online and the recent influx of downtown professionals returning to the office has made this a winning situation for both the businesses and patrons alike," said Lindzie Gunnels, commercial leasing director with 3CDC. "The addition of Daruma not only expands the list of lunch options available during the workweek but broadens the range of cuisine types available on Court Street Plaza, as well."