Schedule for Week 15 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

WCPO
The La Salle High School football team is scheduled to host IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Sept. 3.
CINCINNATI — Ready for another week of high school football?

This week, we're covering games across the region, including semifinal games in Ohio.

Middletown (11-2) and St. Xavier (10-2) are set to face off at 7 p.m. in a Division I state semifinal at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. It will be the first meeting between the two since 2012.

Indian Hill (13-0) made its way to a state semifinal for the first time in program history. The Braves take on Shelby (13-0) in a Division IV state semifinal at 7 p.m. in Sidney. The winner plays either Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (12-0) or Cleveland Glenville (10-3) in the state final at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

But those aren't the only games we're covering. We'll also show highlights from Ryle vs. South Warren, Beechwood vs. Owensboro Catholic, Anderson vs. Big Walnut and Murray vs. Lloyd.

Check the latest scores below.

WCPO 9 Sports Team
Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

Mike Dyer

