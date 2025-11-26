'Really special' | Indian Hill football team prepares for program's first state semifinal Friday

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill senior running back/linebacker Evan Riggs knows the football program has a rare opportunity to practice this Thanksgiving week.

The Braves are in a state semifinal for the first time in the football program’s history.

“When the weather starts getting cold you know you’ve made it this far,” said Riggs, who had four rushing touchdowns in the regional final last week. “This team is really special.”

Indian Hill (13-0) plays Shelby (13-0) in a Division IV state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday in Sidney. The winner plays either Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (12-0) or Cleveland Glenville (10-3) in the state final at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

“The kids are excited,” Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. “They’ve had a great week so far. The community is excited and that is what’s fun about it.”

Indian Hill has won a single-season program record 13 games this season entering Friday night. The Braves defeated Germantown Valley View 41-14 in a regional final.

See highlights from the Indian Hill vs. Valley View game in the player below:

Indian Hill defeated Valley View 41-14

Riggs had 12 carries for 165 yards and four touchdowns in that game. He also had five tackles, including a sack on defense.

“I tried to leave it all out there for that game,” Riggs said.

It’s that mentality that has proved successful for Indian Hill as it tries to reach a state final next week for the first time in program history.

“I want to keep playing with these dudes as long as I can,” Indian Hill junior quarterback Devlan Daniel said. “I love this team. I’ve told them this is probably my favorite team I’ve ever played on. It just feels different. It’s more of a family than a team right now. I’m having a ton of fun.”

Indian Hill faces a Shelby team that has been on a similar path, with an average of 40 points per game and allowing less than 10 points per game, according to Rodenberg.

Shelby features senior quarterback Brayden DeVito, who is an Air Force commit and Ohio Mr. Football finalist.

“They got a real dynamic quarterback,” Rodenberg said. “They’re really good.”

Indian Hill has its own dynamic quarterback with Daniel, who has thrown for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 1,127 yards and 21 touchdowns.

"Honestly, (Shelby is) a great team," Daniel said. "I think we're a great team, too, so it's going to be a good game."

Despite the lengthy drive to Sidney, Rodenberg said it’s imperative that Indian Hill maintains a routine and doesn’t change from a mindset that has made it successful.

Rodenberg, a four-time state champion, is in his sixth state semifinal in his 32nd year as a head coach.

“To be able to do something that only 28 teams in the state of Ohio are practicing on Thanksgiving Day – again, I feel good for the kids because not everybody gets to do it," Rodenberg said. "It’s hard to get here. It’s really hard. So for them to be able to do it, I’m excited for them.”

Indian Hill is one of three Greater Cincinnati football teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinals, including Middletown and St. Xavier (Division I) and Anderson (Division II).

In Kentucky, Beechwood (Class 2A), Lloyd (Class 3A) and Ryle (Class 6A) are also in state semifinals.

