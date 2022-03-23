Thomas More wins NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After coming up short in last year's championship game, Thomas More women's basketball dominated Dordt to win the NAIA National Championship, 77-65.

The two teams appeared evenly matched in the first seven minutes of play, as Thomas More held a four-point lead with less than four minutes left in the first quarter. The Saints then scored nine unanswered points to end the quarter, going up 21-8.

From that moment on, Thomas More never looked back. The Saints held Dordt to just seven points in the second quarter to take a 40-15 lead at halftime. The Defenders had a better offensive showing in the second half, scoring 35 points in the fourth quarter, but Dordt never got within single digits of Thomas More.

The Saints shot 45.3% from the field, their bench providing 34 points. Alexah Chrisman finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Zoie Barth posted 12 points and five rebounds. Dordt's Karly Gustafson led all scorers with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Thomas More was a No. 1 seed in the tournament, finishing its regular season 26-3. Both the Saints women's and men's teams made the NAIA Fab Four, the men falling in overtime to Talladega in the semifinals.

NAIA runners-up in 2021, the Saints won the NCAA Division III National Championship in 2015, 2016 and 2019. The 2015 championship was later vacated.

