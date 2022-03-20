Taft High School boys basketball team wins the Division III state championship

DAYTON, Ohio — The Taft High School boys basketball team is the Division III state champions.

The Senators defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 48-45 Sunday afternoon at University of Dayton Arena.

Taft (19-8) won its second state title in program history. The Senators also won the 2011 Division III state title.

Sunday's game featured eight ties and six lead changes.

Taft senior point guard Mekhi Elmore scored 18 points to go along with four assists and three steals. Junior Rayvon Griffith scored 12 points and had five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

"You just see that clock hit zero, zero, zero," Griffith said. "Nothing else goes through your mind but to celebrate. Celebrate with your family, your friends - that was what was going through our minds."

Freshman forward Kieran Granville-Britten scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

Junior forward Eian Elmer scored six points and had seven rebounds including a steal and dunk that put the Senators ahead by six points with 2:47 left.

