Taft High School boys basketball team wins the Division III state championship

Senators win second state title in program history
Mike Dyer
Taft Boys Basketball wins the Division III state championship! It is the second state championship in the team's history. The Senators beat Ottawa-Glandorf 48-45.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 13:44:34-04

DAYTON, Ohio — The Taft High School boys basketball team is the Division III state champions.

The Senators defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 48-45 Sunday afternoon at University of Dayton Arena.

Taft's Eian Elmer dunks it during the Division III state championship. The Senators beat Ottawa-Glandorf 48-45!

Taft (19-8) won its second state title in program history. The Senators also won the 2011 Division III state title.

Sunday's game featured eight ties and six lead changes.

Taft senior point guard Mekhi Elmore scored 18 points to go along with four assists and three steals. Junior Rayvon Griffith scored 12 points and had five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

"You just see that clock hit zero, zero, zero," Griffith said. "Nothing else goes through your mind but to celebrate. Celebrate with your family, your friends - that was what was going through our minds."

Freshman forward Kieran Granville-Britten scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

Junior forward Eian Elmer scored six points and had seven rebounds including a steal and dunk that put the Senators ahead by six points with 2:47 left.

